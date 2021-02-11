Gina Carano Fired From 'The Mandalorian' After Comparing Republicans to Holocaust Victims
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 10, 2021, 10:04 PM EST
Gina Carano will not be returning to The Mandalorian. Carano has been fired by Lucasfilm / Disney and the Star Wars universe following more inflammatory comments on social media. She just could not top posting. Via The Hollywood Reporter:
"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."
Today #FireGinaCarano was trending on Twitter after she posted a story on Instagram comparing conservatives or Republicans to victims of the Holocaust. In the past few months Carano has also gotten attention for being anti-mask, spreading misinformation about the election, and posting about QAnon.
Previous comments made by Carano may have lost her a Mandalorian spin-off. So she went from being a fan favorite about to star in her own show on Disney+ to being jettisoned from The Mandalorian and Star Wars universe.