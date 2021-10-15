Roundup: SpringHill Valued at $725 Million; Jan. 6 Panel to Come After Steve Bannon; Moderna Booster Update
LeBron James and Maverick Carter's company SpringHill valued at $725 million... Jan. 6 panel plans to charge Steve Bannon with criminal contempt after he ignored subpeona... FDA recommends emergency usage of Moderna booster... Texas school leader tells teachers to balance Holocaust books with 'opposing' views... Daniel Craig says he goes to gay bars to avoid fights at straight venues... WFT cheerleaders want NFL to release full findings of investigation... Sean Taylor's number will be retired... Celtics suspend Marcus Smart for one game... George Takei calls William Shatner an ‘unfit’ guinea pig after spaceflight... Cardinals dealing with COVID outbreak... Majorie Taylor Greene sides with Kyrie Irving... Liberian teen hailed hero after finding, returning $50,000...
A Secretive Hedge Fund Is Gutting Newsrooms [The Atlantic]
Scenes From a (Broken) Marriage: How Jack Eichel and the Sabres Fell Apart [The Ringer]
Detroit Reporter Victor Williams Looks Extremely Cool While Skateboarding During Live Shot [The Big Lead]
The Battle Over The Last Piece Of Puerto Rico That Wasn’t For Sale [HuffPost]
Stash-House Stings Carry Real Penalties for Fake Crimes [New Yorker]
