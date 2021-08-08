Roundup: RIP Bobby Bowden; Romelu Lukaku On the Move; People Love NY
RIP Trevor Moore ... Kevin Durant and Draymond Green had a message for the haters ... Team USA comes up short against Japan in the gold-medal baseball game ... Illegal immigrants are not responsible for latest COVID surges ... Doug Pederson bopping around at Chicago Bears training camp ... Honest-to-goodness infrastructure bill making its way through the necessary steps ... Approaching another school year with more questions than answers ... Now this is a music festival ... How will these Olympics be remembered ... Ciryl Gane claims interim heavyweight crown with TKO of Derrick Lewis ... Chelsea close to signing Romelu Lukaku ... I Love New York merch is flying off the shelves ...
Legendary Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91. [Fox News]
Admit it, you want to see what school lunches have looked like over the past century. Some are not entirely appetizing. [Mental Floss]
Gus Kenworthy: Being out, being active and being a trailblazer. [Fansided]
Challenging and good read on the new man in the middle at Jeopardy. [The Ringer]
How Lionel Messi's time in Barcelona began. [Yahoo Sports]
Why the Miami Heat will regret this Jimmy Butler contract extension. [The Big Lead]
