Roundup: RIP Adam Schlesinger; British Open Canceled; 'Uncut Gems' Coming to Netflix
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 02 2020
Loking back at Tommy Boy with the director 25 years later ... it's time to cancel UFC 249 ... no surprise, people are streaming a lot of television ... a mother had to say goodbye to her children over walkie talkie as she died of coronavirus ... Wayne Brady is self-isolating with his ex-wife and her boyfriend ... Benjamin Netanyahu shared a fake video he thought was proof of an Iranian coverup ... Dr. Anthony Fauci needs more security, but did you know he was a high school basketball player ... El Pollo Loco will do free home delivery as long is necessary ... an interview with the pastor planning the Woodstock-like Easter gathering ... Jared Kushner is the most pivotal figure in the fight against coronavirus ... Uncut Gems is coming to Netflix on May 25th ...
The Open Championship - or British Open - has been canceled due to the coronavirus. [Golf Digest]
Spectrum reached a deal with AT&T and now Dodgers games will be available in a lot of homes when they return. [NBC Los Angeles]
The five finalists for the John R. Wooden award were announced. Did you make the list? [ESPN]
Shin-Soo Choo is giving every minor leaguer in the Texas Rangers' farm system $1,000. [Dallas Morning News]
The New England Patriots released Cody Kessler so it's down to Stidham and Hoyer. [PFT]
Ever wonder what a sasquatch calling contest might look like?
In 1997 the Knicks pulled off the last good April Fools joke.
Novak Djokovic playing indoor tennis with frying pans.
Governor Andrew Cuomo giving his little brother, who has coronavirus, the business.
RIP Adam Schlesinger. The lead singer of Fountains of Wayne, writer of the titular song from That Thing You Do!, and owner of many other impressive musical credits, died on Wednesday due to complications with coronavirus. He was 52.
Some more music to lift you up.