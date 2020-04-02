President Trump Pauses Coronavirus Press Briefing to Talk About Dr. Fauci's High School Basketball Career
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 01 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of the fight against COVID-19, has reportedly been given a security detail after receiving some threats. Dr. Fauci was asked about the security during Wednesday's coronavirus briefing at the White House. Fauci deflected the question, saying it was better asked of the Inspector General of HHS. As a member of the press started to ask another question, Donald Trump jumped in to brag about Fauci's high school basketball exploits.
"He won a game - I read this - he won a game that was unwinnable against a great team and his whole team said we can't beat this team and he went in and they won the game."
That story contains zero specifics, but it does Fauci played high school basketball. Hopefully, when this is all over we hear about his team winning the unwinnable game that they didn't think they could win.