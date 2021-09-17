Roundup: Piers Morgan to FOX News; NHL on TNT Schedule; Jean Smart is Great
Piers Morgan is heading to FOX News... TNT releases its NHL regular-season schedule... Jeopardy! hosting update... Ryder Cup ticket prices lowest since 2019... Evander Hollyfeld PPV nets only $150,000... COVID-sniffing dogs at Miami airport have 99 percent accuracy at detecting infections... Britt Reid's felony DWI trial set to start April 18... Rediscovered 1931 film Europa to get world premiere in London... Fossil fuel firms sue governments across the world for billions as climate policies threaten profits... COVID outbreak in the Kremlin... France suspends thousands of unvaccinated workers...
“I’m Drawn to Underdogs”: Kevin Merida Wants to Reinvent the ‘L.A. Times’ [Vanity Fair]
Nathaniel Hackett Has What It Takes—and a Lot More [Sports Illustrated]
On, Wisconsin! The Badger state couldn't be more ready to host the Ryder Cup [Golf.com]
Jean Smart Has Been TV’s MVP for Years. With ‘Hacks’ and ‘Mare of Easttown,’ the World Finally Noticed [Variety]
A Former Fox Exec Is Set to Clean Up ABC News. ‘Livid’ Staffers Say He’s Failing. [Daily Beast]
Super League rage, Ronaldo mania and the fight for the soul of Manchester United [ESPN+]
Carmelo Anthony On Growing Up Around Hoopers and Hustlers, Teaming with LeBron, and the 2003 Draft [GQ]
This is uncanny.
Pretty insane story. And check out more of this series if you haven't. Really good stuff.
Kids these days.
RIP Groggs.