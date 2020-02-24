Roundup: Piers Morgan Rips Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Coronavirus Spikes in Italy and South Korea
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 24 2020
Coronavirus spiking in Italy and South Korea ... "Sportradar and The Action Network announce multi-year partnership for real-time data" ... Intuit nearing deal to buy Credit Karma for $7 billion ... "Dangerous TikTok 'skull-breaker challenge' causes child head injuries" ... Piers Morgan not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ... The Carolina Hurricanes played a 42-year-old emergency goalie, and won ... A harrowing read on how much trash we're all generating ... Kirk Douglas left most of his $61 million fortune to charity, none to son Michael Douglas (whose estimated net worth is over $300 million) ... A California couple in their 70s was missing for eight days and miraculously found alive ... Latest 2020 election gambling odds essentially have it down to Trump and Bernie ... Hardly anyone recognized Peyton Manning at a Mardi Gras parade ... The Bella Twins are getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame ...
A deep exposé on Jim Crane and the apparent misgivings MLB owners and Bud Selig had about admitting him due to issues in his company: "his logistics business faced allegations of bigotry, sexism and systemic discrimination. His company was later accused of price fixing and defrauding the U.S. government to profiteer off the Iraq war." [WSJ]
Ethan Strauss writes on the blueprint the Warriors could use to contend for championships without landing another superstar [Athletic; subscription required]
Pat Forde covers the Kansas Jayhawks, who are the best team in the country as they remain under investigation [SI.com]
23 weird laws you might have broken [Mental Floss]
"A once-standout U.S. federal narcotics agent known for spending lavishly on luxury cars and Tiffany jewelry has been arrested on charges of conspiring to launder money with the same Colombian drug cartel he was supposed to be fighting." [AP]
Bob Costas and Dan Patrick discuss Astros scandal
Dwyane Wade's jersey retirement ceremony
Taylor Rooks interviews Kevin Durant