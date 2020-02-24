Peyton Manning Showed Up at Mardi Gras and Only the New Orleans Saints Noticed Him
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 23 2020
Peyton Manning went to Mardi Gras and had a chance encounter with the New Orleans Saints float during a parade. And the Saints recognized him and threw him a handful of beads in the middle of the crowd and he caught them with one hand while holding a drink in his other.
How is this not a set up? I searched Twitter and found zero other mentions of Peyton Manning being at Mardi Gras. Did he just fly into New Orleans, meet up with the Saints float and then disappear? Was this some kind of message to Drew Brees that he should retire so he could immediately start living his best life?
Manning retired four years ago and didn't go into broadcasting or coaching. He just shows up at ESPN sometimes to talk to people on camera and makes random appearances at Mardi Gras like some kind of ghost of quarterbacks future. Why would Drew Brees continue to put himself through this? Look at what Peyton Manning had to go through to get that second Super Bowl. And he retired just shy of 40 years old.