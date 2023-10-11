Roundup: NFL Remains King of TV; Vivek vs. Pablo; New Seinfeld Rumors
By Kyle Koster
New season, same dominance for NFL ... Even Donald Trump is roasting the New England Patriots ... Does anyone know what's going on with Deshaun Watson's shoulder ... Justin Jefferson headed to the IR ... Israel says it killed 1,500 Hamas terrorists, pointing to a brutal fight ahead in Gaza ... Sean Hannity comes out swinging against RFK Jr. now that he's an independent ... Dillon Brooks is still making himself the main character ... Olympic legend Mary Lou Retton 'fighting for her life' while battling pneumonia, daughter says ... Ohio bar loses it over Buckeyes' Peacock broadcast ... Rep. George Santos facing 10 new federal charges ... It has to be a weird time to be Travis Kelce's ex ...
EU gives Elon Musk 24 hours to address ‘illegal content and disinformation’ on X/Twitter about Israel-Hamas war. [Variety]
Pablo Torre issues LOL as an official response to sick burn from Vivek's campaign. [New York Post]
Living in the streaming world means constant price hikes and it's terrible. [The Ringer]
Stop everything; Timotheé Chalamet wore socks with his sandals. [GQ]
A lot of people are upset there may be a new Seinfeld project but I say bring it on. That one season of Curb was awesome and there's no way they're going to screw it up. [Mental Floss]
