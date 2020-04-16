Roundup: NFL Draft Gambling Takes Off; Saved By The Bell Reboot; Kanye West Is Voting For Donald Trump
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 16 2020
Stay home ... Chippendales is going virtual ... China is conducting small nuclear tests ... please wear pants when you go to the mailbox ... there was a huge COVID-19 outbreak at a Smithfield Foods packaging center ... a German zoo may have to feed animals to other animals ... Michael Che is paying the rent for 160 renters in the apartment building where his late grandmother lived ... eight seniors played their regular poker game and all ended up with coronavirus and three died ... 68 residents and nurses have died from a retirement facility in New Jersey ... Kanye West, who is going to vote for the first time, is going to vote for Donald Trump ...
NFL Draft gambling is booming in New Jersey. [NJ Online Gambling]
Roy Halladay was on drugs and doing stunts before his plane crash. [NBC]
Kirk Cousins called the Stefon Diggs trade "win-win." [Twin Cities]
A short list of things Bill Simmons invented as of March 2017. This list may need some updating. [The Big Lead]
The New York Knicks and Leon Rose are parting ways with David Blatt. [New York Post]
One MLS owner thinks the league could lose billions. [Sounder at Heart]
All-Star Tina Charles has been traded to the Washington Mystics as part of a three-team deal. [ESPN]
Are you ready to die for lawn fertilizer?
Vince Carter could fly.
Tom Hardy as Al Capone. Yes, please.
Scottie Pippen and Steve Kerr talk about their days with the Chicago Bulls.
This is a great, funny, very depressing video about explaining April 2020 to yourself in January 2020.
The Saved By The Bell reboot looks... good?