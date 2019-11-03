Roundup: McDonald's CEO Fired for Consensual Relationship, Why Waffle House Has Great Managers By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 04 2019 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner, who turned 24 over the weekend ... The CEO of McDonald's was fired by the board for having a consensual relationship with an employee ... "Teen arrested for felony after joking about hiring hitman in private Instagram message" ... NFL writer Jonathan Jones announced last week he is leaving Sports Illustrated for CBS Sports ... "An 11-year-old girl in Zimbabwe jumped on top of a crocodile and gouged its eyes out when it attacked her 9-year-old friend" ... Airbnb says that it will ban party houses after five people were shot dead at one in California ... A Tennessee clerk who shot and killed a teen who stole beer was sentenced to 22 years in prison ... The Chernin Group is exploring a sale of Barstool Sports ... Cris Carter suspended from First Things First pending Fox investigation ...

Fascinating read on how Waffle House has such great managers [WSJ]

An analysis of the numbers that makes it look like non-sports articles didn't fare materially worse than sports ones, despite what G/O Media is saying [LA Times]

A deep dive into where all the trash from Michigan football tailgates goes after the game [Athletic; subscription required]

Patrick Sauer interviews Netflix’s Co-founder Marc Randolph about Blockbuster, innovation, and the best movie for an entrepreneur to watch [Marker]

A 'gripping' history of the claw machines with stuffed prizes [Mental Floss]

Manish Mehta writes that the biggest concern for Jets fans is Adam Gase ruining Sam Darnold [NY Daily News]

I know Halloween was forever ago at this point but this young Matt Foley was superb

So my nephew was Matt Foley for Halloween. This is one of the best impersonations Ive ever seen. Maybe my proudest moment as an uncle ? @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/lxfkGjdiZi — Cane (@Caneisthename) November 1, 2019

Dave Meltzer breaks down the gist of why WWE wrestlers were stuck in Saudi Arabia