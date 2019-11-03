Cris Carter Suspended from FS1's First Things First Pending Investigation By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 03 2019 Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cris Carter is suspended from First Things First, two sources told The Big Lead. One source said he is sidelined pending the results of a Fox investigation. Carter was off the FS1 morning program on Thursday and Friday. The nature of the investigation is unclear. Also unclear is if or when Carter will return to the show.

At some point, Carter removed a reference to First Things First from his Twitter bio; the archive.org wayback machine indicates that the show was in his bio this past May. However, there are no archives between then and now so the precise timing is uncertain. First Things First is still included in his Instagram bio. Carter is still listed as co-host of the program in the cable guide for this week.

[Update: Regarding the Twitter bio, Carter removed it from his bio live on the show as a bit recently when the show was discussing Jalen Ramsey doing the same.]

First Things First with Carter, Nick Wright, and Jenna Wolfe launched on FS1 in 2017.

Carter's agent and a Fox Sports spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.