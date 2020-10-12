Roundup: Lakers Win 17th NBA Title; Gal Gadot to Play Cleopatra; Amy Coney Barrett's Opening Statement
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 12 2020
Anthony Fauci says he didn't give permission to be used in Trump campaign ad ... The White House continues to send mixed messages about COVID stimulus ... The latest 2020 presidential election polls ... Amy Coney Barrett's full opening statement released ... Investors expect corporate earnings will improve ... Stock futures slipped heading into the week ... The Los Angeles Lakers won their record-tying 17th NBA title ... Customers still like to shop in person ... Gal Gadot will play Cleopatra in a new film ... Inside the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer ... "The War With Grandpa" topped "Tenet" at the box office ... Selena Gomez says she was depressed during pandemic shutdown ... The 0-5 Atlanta Falcons fired their coach and GM on Sunday ... The Lakers made it through every moment that could have broken them ... Dak Prescott suffered a devastating ankle injury ... FitzMagic is alive and well in Miami ... Russell Wilson is looking like the early NFL MVP favorite ...
It is amazing what the NBA accomplished over the past few months:
The Haunting of Bly Manor debuted on Netflix this weekend and is getting excellent reviews:
Is it too early? Then wake up with uh ..."Wake Up" by Rage Against the Machine:
If that was too much, smooth things out with A Tribe Called Quest's "Electric Relaxation":