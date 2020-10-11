Dak Prescott Suffers Serious Ankle Injury, Brought to Tears As He's Carted Off
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 11 2020
Dak Prescott was having a brilliant start to the 2020 NFL season and each week he was proving he belonged among the elite quarterbacks in the league. Unfortunately on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback suffered a gruesome right ankle injury and had to be carted off.
Video of the injury is below but be warned, it is not for the squeamish:
Prescott was in serious pain as he was carted off the field and was in tears as he waved to the Cowboys fans in attendance.
It was a difficult scene to watch.
He was taken directly to the hospital with what was deemed a "serious right ankle injury."
Prescott has been a phenomenal leader for the Cowboys since taking over the starting quarterback job back in 2016. He has never missed a start. He had been enormous in 2020 despite the team's disappointing 1-3 start. Last week he set a record for the most passing yards in NFL history through four games and, frankly, deserves better than what he's gotten from the Cowboys.
Given how bad that injury looked, Prescott is almost certainly done for the year. That's awful, especially after such a brilliant start.
UPDATE: Prescott will undergo ankle surgery Sunday night.