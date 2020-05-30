Roundup: Kylie Jenner Isn't a Billionaire; Derek Chauvin Charged With Murder; Trump Cuts U.S. Ties to WHO
By Ryan Phillips | May 30 2020
Forbes says Kylie Jenner isn't a billionaire and has been inflating her net worth ... Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd, has been charged with third-degree murder ... Twitter flagged a Donald Trump tweet for "glorifying violence" amid George Floyd protests ... A CNN crew was arrested live on-air while reporting on the Minneapolis riots ... Protests have erupted all over the United States after George Floyd's death ... Trump announced the U.S. will cut ties with the World Health Organization ... Electric vehicle sales are expected to surge in 2021 ... Harvey Weinstein has been hit with a new lawsuit alleging he raped four women ... Joe Biden spoke to George Floyd's family and promised justice for his death ... Taylor Swift slammed Trump on Twitter ... Monkeys escaped a lab with coronavirus blood test samples after attacking a lab assistant ... A Minneapolis restaurant owner prioritized justice for George Floyd over his own burning restaurant ... India is reopening despite soaring coronavirus case numbers ... Los Angeles County is opening restaurants, salons and barber shops immediately if they meet health guidelines ... Baby Yoda wasn't always supposed to be cute ... Melvin Gordon ripped Chargers fans in LA for never showing up to games.
