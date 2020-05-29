Melvin Gordon Takes a Shot at Chargers Fans During Chat With Marcus Cromartie
By Ryan Phillips | May 28 2020
Melvin Gordon is not holding back his thoughts on his time with the Los Angeles Chargers. During a conversation with Marcus Cromartie on Twitter Wednesday night, the former Charger tossed a bomb at the team's fans and the franchise's attendance woes in Los Angeles.
Cromartie asked Gordon what it would be like to play in a stadium without fans if NFL teams were forced to play fan-less games this fall. He responded that, basically, he's already done that with the Chargers, so it wouldn't impact him much. Check out the clip below:
"Bro, we didn't have fans anyway." Ouch. Tough but absolutely fair and true.
Gordon clearly didn't love playing in Los Angeles. He was drafted by the Chargers when they were in San Diego and never seemed to love the move to LA. He was always very real about the team's lack of support and fan attendance during the franchise's first three seasons in the city.
Now a member of the Denver Broncos, Gordon will have a chance to battle the Chargers once a year in Los Angeles and will surely relish that opportunity after the franchise let him walk away this offseason. He likely won't have to worry much about opposing crowd noise during those games as it's a safe bet Broncos fans will buy up most of the tickets.