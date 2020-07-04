Roundup: Kacey Musgraves, Ruston Kelly Divorcing; 'Hamilton' on Disney Plus; Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Coronavirus
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 04 2020
Kacey Musgraves and husband Ruston Kelly have filed for divorce ... "Hamilton" is now available to stream on Disney Plus, here's the story of how that happened ... Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle has coronavirus ... COVID-19 cases skyrocketed heading into Fourth of July weekend ... Donald Trump gave a dark speech at Mount Rushmore on Friday ... Canada has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong ... Three Colorado police officers have been fired over photos taken at a memorial for Elijah McClain ... Record-breaking temperatures in Siberia are alarming scientists ... Facebook, Twitter and Google are all facing a free speech test in Hong Kong ... Native American protesters faced off with the National Guard at Mount Rushmore ... "St. Elmo's Fire" is now 35 years old ... Oklahoma State forced Mike Gundy to take a pay cut ... Gilbert Burns has coronavirus and is out of the main event of UFC 251 ... Washington's NFL team may actually be changing its name ... Jimmie Johnson is the first NASCAR driver to test positive for coronavirus ... The NFLPA wants to scrap the 20202 preseason ... John Krasinski secretly wore a wig on Season 3 of "The Office" ... Record heavy rain is pummeling Japan.
Five potential names for Washington's football team [Sports Illustrated]
Tenet and the most important summer movies ever [The Ringer]
What people in the NBA are saying about the Orlando restart [ESPN]
Watching Hamilton is like opening a time capsule [The Atlantic]
How a trio of ex-Packers bonded and started a win label [The Athletic]
The first trailer for Seth Rogan's new film An American Pickle has been released:
A classic Conan O'Brien clip that never gets old:
With fireworks on the way this weekend, I figured this was an appropriate song: