Roundup: John Bolton Rips Donald Trump; The Undertaker Retires; Camila Mendes Buys a House
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 22 2020
John Bolton blasted Donald Trump during an interview with ABC News ... The Undertaker announced his retirement from professional wrestling ... "Yellowstone" had its third season premiere Sunday night, Season 2 had great reviews ... U.S. stock futures fell Sunday night amid coronavirus concerns ... Donald Trump is furious about the "underwhelming" crowd at his Tulsa rally ... Kids on TikTok and K-pop fans are claiming they punked Trump's Tulsa rally ... Trump is being slammed for his comments at the rally ... Tom Petty's family wants Trump campaign to stop using his music at rallies ... City living is losing its appeal during the pandemic ... NYPD cop suspended without pay after bodycam footage shows him using a chokehold after the move was banned ... Tennessee's largest newspaper ran an offensive, anti-Muslim ad ... Actor Ansel Elgort denies sexual assault claims ... "Little Women" is still crossing box office milestones overseas ... Whitney Cummings responded to sexual misconduct allegations against Chris D'Elia ... Dak Prescott will sign his franchise tender ... Full results and highlights from the ESPYs ... Webb Simpson won the RBC Heritage over the weekend ... Former USC All-American offensive lineman Max Tuerk died at 26 on Sunday ... "Riverdale" star Camila Mendes bought a new house in Los Angeles.
