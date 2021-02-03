Roundup: Jeff Bezos to Step Down as Amazon CEO; Another SpaceX Rocket Explodes; Uber Purchasing Drizly
By Liam McKeone | Feb 3, 2021, 7:30 AM EST
Jeff Bezos will step down as Amazon CEO later this year, Andy Jassy will replace him... SpaceX rocket blew up trying to land again... Hal Holbrook dies at 95... COVID vaccines will be shipped directly to pharmacies... Dolly Parton turned down Medal of Freedom from Trump twice... Hitler's actual toilet seat is up for auction... Two FBI agents killed in shootout in Florida... Former Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton arrested again... Brooklyn Nets deny firing two employees on basis of race... Russian vaccine 91 percent effective against symptomatic COVID... Democrats kick off process to passing $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill... Los Angeles Angels announce pitching coach Mickey Callaway is suspended after sexual misconduct allegations... Uber is buying alcohol delivery service Drizly for $1.1 billion
