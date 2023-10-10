Roundup: Israel Launches New Strikes in Gaza; Biden Interviewed By Special Counsel; Swifties Mobilize
By Kyle Koster
Israel at war with Hamas after unprecedented attacks .... RFK Jr. launches independent bid for president, leaving Democratic race against Biden ... Football in the groin, a timeless classic ... The Swifties have trained their ire on artificial turf ... Dwayne Johnson has learned his lesson ... Biden interviewed by the special counsel in his classified documents investigation ... Bill Belichick and the hot seat, we're hearing it more and more ... Disney’s Loki faces backlash over reported use of generative AI ... Chris Pine wears interesting clothes ... Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid sharing some time together ...
Denver Broncos locker room not sounding like a happy place after dreadful start. [FanSided]
Tua Tagovailoa is on pace to smash some iconic records. [Pro Football Talk]
The oral history of School of Rock. [Rolling Stone]
The great climate flip-flop. [The Atlantic]
Some are saying the Internet isn't fun anymore but it really just depends on where you look. [The New Yorker]
Atlanta Braves complete late comeback against Philadelphia Phillies to level their series and there was incredible drama.
boygenius — Not Strong Enough