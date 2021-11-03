Roundup: Henry Ruggs Facing Felony DUI; Facebook Shutting Down Facial Recognition; Election Day Results
Raiders WR Henry Ruggs involved in deadly car crash in Las Vegas, will face felony DUI charge... Facebook is shutting down its facial recognition system... Yesterday was election day for much of the country, here's a tracker... NFL trade deadline has come and gone, here's a summary of the day's moves... Bat named ‘Bird of the Year 2021’ in controversial decision... Handball federation drops bikini-bottom requirement for women’s beach teams... Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is shutting down next year... Ed Sheerhan says Arya was supposed to die in Season 7 of Game of Thrones... Missouri appeals court rejects bid by Rams, NFL to move lawsuit out of St. Louis... DOJ trying to block Penguin Random House acquisition of Simon & Schuster... Jeff Bezos pledges nearly a billion dollars to help reforestation in Africa... Woman reaches into purse, accidentally fires gun at Madison basketball game...
A Movie That Reimagines What Sequels Are For [The Atlantic]
NFL Trade Deadline Grades [Sports Illustrated]
Early Civilizations Had It All Figured Out [New Yorker]
The Inside History of ‘The Larry Sanders Show’ [The Ringer]
Liam McHugh Talks NHL on TNT, Working With Wayne Gretzky, And the Fun of a Free-Wheeling Studio Show [The Big Lead]
Something positive for this morning.
Looks fun.
Good summary for those who left the theater/their couch confused after viewing. Obviously spoiler-heavy.
Still a GOATed music video.