Roundup: HBO to the Max; Jeff Bezos Won't Own Washington Commanders; Diane Feinstein Under Pressure
Inside Rupert Murdoch's succession drama ... The man behind Dril ... New COVID variant just dropped ... NPR has left Twitter ... They're trying to hide Mel Gibson ... The New York Times is very excited that Joe Biden is visiting Ireland ... Bryce Harper, future first baseman ... Warner Bros. Discovery unveils new flagship streaming service, ‘Max’ ... Jeff Bezos not bidding on the Washington Commanders ... Feinstein asks for temporary replacement on Judiciary Committee amid calls for resignation ... Rainn Wilson seems like a good person to sit next to on a flight ... The Los Angeles Lakers are going to upset the Memphis Grizzlies ... Friday Night Lights fling turned toxic ... Masters Girl identified ... Ariana Grande speaks out on weight scrutiny ... Michael Jefferson, potential midrounds prospect, injured in crash ...
One can never have enough Scrabble words at the ready. [Mental Floss]
WBD’s David Zaslav changes tune on NBA media rights, which they’ll ‘hopefully’ have ‘long-term’. [Awful Announcing]
It's not just the most devoted Con Heads that are taking the oldest Roy child seriously. [The Ringer]
Tim Scott takes a significant step toward a presidential run. [NPR]
Charles Barkley keeps on getting away with it. [The Big Lead]
Baseball is more exciting this year.
Jarred Kelenic is on a heater.
Skip Bayless doing a little reporting?
DeMar DeRozan's daughter stole the show.