Roundup: Frank Gore vs. Deron Williams; 'Squid Game' Season 2; COVID Booster Shots For All Adults on the Way
Frank Gore will fight Deron Williams as an undercard in the next Jake Paul fight... Arby's is releasing a brand of vodka that apparently tastes like french fries... Pfizer and BioNTech to ask federal regulators to approve COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all adults... Browns sign guard Wyatt Teller to four-year extension... Eli Manning's double-birds led to three FCC complaints... Dean Stockwell of 'Quantum Leap' fame dies at 85... Inflation at wholesale level rising quickly... New bipartisan bill will require algorithm-free versions of tech platforms... 'Squid Game' creator confirms Season 2... House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 former White House aides, including Kayleigh McEnany and Stephen Miller... COVID-fighting robots will be at Beijing Olympics in 2022... Kanye West wants to end feud with Drake...
Reuters unmasks Trump supporters terrifying U.S. election officials [Reuters]
Randy Livingston no longer hides his story of gambling addiction [The Undefeated]
A secret tape made after Columbine shows the NRA's evolution on school shootings [NPR]
I Will Create A Winning Basketball Program At The University Of Austin [Defector]
The Only Total Solar Eclipse of 2021 Falls Over Antarctica in December [Mental Floss]
Jesse Agler Discusses the San Diego Padres, His Love of Baseball and Getting to Watch Fernando Tatis Jr. Every Day [Press Pass Podcast]
