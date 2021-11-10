The Big Lead

Roundup: Frank Gore vs. Deron Williams; 'Squid Game' Season 2; COVID Booster Shots For All Adults on the Way

Liam McKeone
Frank Gore
Frank Gore / Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc/GettyImages
Frank Gore will fight Deron Williams as an undercard in the next Jake Paul fight... Arby's is releasing a brand of vodka that apparently tastes like french fries... Pfizer and BioNTech to ask federal regulators to approve COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all adults... Browns sign guard Wyatt Teller to four-year extension... Eli Manning's double-birds led to three FCC complaints... Dean Stockwell of 'Quantum Leap' fame dies at 85... Inflation at wholesale level rising quickly... New bipartisan bill will require algorithm-free versions of tech platforms... 'Squid Game' creator confirms Season 2... House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 former White House aides, including Kayleigh McEnany and Stephen Miller... COVID-fighting robots will be at Beijing Olympics in 2022... Kanye West wants to end feud with Drake...

The Manning family signs with Caesar's Sportsbook.

The Onion remains on point.

Pretty good and simple breakdown of the Nikola Jokic-Markieff Morris situation.

Great stuff.

