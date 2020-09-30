The Big Lead
Roundup: First Presidential Debate in the Books; NFL Battles First COVID Outbreak; 'Borat' Sequel to Amazon Prime

By Liam McKeone | Sep 30 2020

We made it through the first presidential debate... NFL fighting first COVID-19 outbreak in Tennessee... Bills won't have fans for the foreseeable future... Grand Juror in Breonna Taylor case says deliberations were misrepresented... Facebook CMO stepping down... Postal Service workers engage in quiet rebellion... 'Borat' sequel coming to Amazon Prime at some point... Brad Parscale under investigation for stealing big bucks from Trump campaign, RNC... Man takes snake for walk in Brighton, police have questions... JP Morgan admits wrongdoing, forks over nearly a billion dollars as a penalty... 'Moonlight' director Barry Jenkins to make 'Lion King' sequel... Everyone laughs at British government... Jack Nicklaus opens course in Michigan for the troops... Adult Swim retires certain insensitive episodes of various shows... New California law prompted by Kobe Bryant's death... Long live 'Schitt's Creek'

Jermaine Kearse announces his retirement. Hell of a career for an UDFA.

It’s never really easy writing posts like this. I’m not a big announcement type of guy lol Trying to find all the right words to say to sum up my experiences over the past decade isn’t an easy feat so I’m going to try and keep this short and sweet. Lol After 8years playing in the NFL, I’m leaving the game feeling extremely grateful and content with what I was able to accomplish out there on the field not only for myself, but my family as well. Going through some extreme highs and some extreme lows has taught me a lot about myself and by the grace of God he was able to pull me through the rough times and in the end all those experiences were all worth it. I want to thank my wife @marisakearse for being the incredible woman that she is. Thank you for keeping me sane during the tough times and thank you for pushing me to be a better man. I couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you to my family for your endless support and I love you guys so much! Thank you to all my teammates! You guys made this whole experience what it was. I had so much fun out there with you guys. I love y’all. Seattle, as a hometown kid it was a complete honor to represent you guys out there on the field. Thank you so much for your endless support throughout my football career. It was an honor to put on that Hawks uniform and I’m so grateful I was able to help bring our first Super Bowl home! Something We will never forget. I’m Looking forward to what God has planned for me in this next chapter of this thing called life but I can assure you it involves a lot of time with my family time and a lot of Golf haha see you on a course near you. THANK YOU and I love you all God Bless✌?

