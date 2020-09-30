Roundup: First Presidential Debate in the Books; NFL Battles First COVID Outbreak; 'Borat' Sequel to Amazon Prime
By Liam McKeone | Sep 30 2020
We made it through the first presidential debate... NFL fighting first COVID-19 outbreak in Tennessee... Bills won't have fans for the foreseeable future... Grand Juror in Breonna Taylor case says deliberations were misrepresented... Facebook CMO stepping down... Postal Service workers engage in quiet rebellion... 'Borat' sequel coming to Amazon Prime at some point... Brad Parscale under investigation for stealing big bucks from Trump campaign, RNC... Man takes snake for walk in Brighton, police have questions... JP Morgan admits wrongdoing, forks over nearly a billion dollars as a penalty... 'Moonlight' director Barry Jenkins to make 'Lion King' sequel... Everyone laughs at British government... Jack Nicklaus opens course in Michigan for the troops... Adult Swim retires certain insensitive episodes of various shows... New California law prompted by Kobe Bryant's death... Long live 'Schitt's Creek'
