Roundup: ESPN Signs New Media Deal With NHL; Elizabeth Banks to Direct 'Cocaine Bear'; Biden Dog Discourse
By Liam McKeone | Mar 10, 2021, 7:00 AM EST
ESPN signs new seven-year media agreement with NHL... Elizabeth Banks tagged as director for new thriller called 'Cocaine Bear'.... Buckingham Palace releases statement responding to Prince Harry/Meghan Markle interview... Burger King CMO addresses International Women's Day tweet debacle... Lavonte David re-ups with the Buccaneers... Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley battled COVID, still plans to call 80 games next year... Man claims to have lived in Veteran's Stadium for three years in a concessions booth... Yankees' Zack Britton to undergo surgery... Lady Gaga dognapping may have been part of a gang initiation... Report finds no 'racist intent' behind 'Eyes of Texas'... A review of Eddie Huang's new basketball movie 'Boogie'... An inside look at how Leon Rose and World Wide Wes are rebuilding the Knicks... Trader buys $36 million worth of copper, gets painted rocks instead... Curling simulator a real thing and awesome... Kansas reaches settlement with Les Miles... Major Biden, dog of the Biden family, at the center of discourse lately...
NBA insiders say all these 3s are reaching a critical mass [ESPN+]
Soy lattes and the literal dream song: An oral history of Train's 'Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)' [EW]
The Long, Sad Decline of Mark Pavelich, a ‘Miracle on Ice’ Star [New York Times]
Read What You Sow: Inside New York Liberty Guard Jocelyn Willoughby’s Book Club [Sports Illustrated]
Hex Factor: Inside the Group Offering $250,000 for Proof of Superpowers [OneZero]
The Library of Congress Needs Your Help Transcribing James Garfield’s Diaries [Mental Floss]
