White House Reporter: Is Joe Biden's Dog Going to Be Euthanized?
By Kyle Koster | Mar 9, 2021, 4:45 PM EST
The White House press briefings under Joe Biden have done the impossible and become almost as cringeworthy as the previous administration, thanks large in part to a press corps that, two months in, seems to still be figuring out what it is they are to do with their hands.
Today promised to be extra surreal, what with news that the president's dog, Major, was involved in a "biting incident" with a security member — which resulted in the canine being shipped back to family in Delaware (Actual Delaware. Not a nice place in upstate Delaware. Big difference).
The reporters did not disappoint, with at least three dog-based questions, including this one, which wondered if perhaps Major was to be exterminated.
Now, there is nothing more embarrassing than caping up for a White House Press Secretary, but on a human level you can really see Jen Psaki going through the ringer up there. All things considered she stifled her honest emotions very well.
Important work here. The American people can rest easy knowing that Major Biden will not be euthanized, a thing they weren't worried about it any measurable way before someone asked about the possibility.
There is no hard and fast rule for how many dog questions should take place at a press briefing but when a person expresses bewilderment over the number, it might be fair to say quota is being reached.