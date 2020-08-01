Roundup: Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's Death Sentence Overturned; Trump to Ban TikTok; New 'Bachelorette' Season Sputters
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 01 2020
Clare Crawley's "Bachelorette" season may not have started well ... Donald Trump says he's banning TikTok in the U.S. ... Hurricane Isaias is barreling towards Florida as the weekend begins ... $600 unemployment benefits have expired while talks on a replacement sputter ... The Supreme Court allows border wall construction to continue for now ... The Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence has been overturned ... James Murdoch resigned from News Corp's board over editorial disagreements ... A Florida teenager has been arrested as the mastermind behind the recent hack of Twitter ... U.S. coronavirus deaths top 150,000 ... Virus concerns are hurting consumer spending ... Brad Garrett criticized Ellen DeGeneres' apology ... Man who lost his penis to blood infection has new on built on his arm ... NBC is investigating top executive Paul Telegdy ... Bryan Cranston reveals he had COVID-19 ... Ron Manfred warned MLB players the season could be shut down ... The NFL suspended Antonio Brown for eight games ... Bill Belichick respects players opting out of the NFL season ...
Mike Golic's final segment on ESPN Radio was emotional:
Alison Brie joined Joel McHale and Ken Jeong for an episode of The Darkest Timeline podcast:
This throw by Mookie Betts was ridiculous:
Maybe the most underrated Guns N' Roses song to start your Saturday: