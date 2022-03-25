Roundup: Donald Trump Suing Hilary Clinton; Richaun Holmes Denies Abuse Allegations; Jorge Masvidal Arrested
Deshaun Watson could be facing future charges ... Sources detail U.S. Ski & Snowboard's alleged interference in sexual misconduct investigation ... Internet entrepreneurs far from the U.S. are inflaming political division on Facebook to sell T-shirts and coffee mugs ... Excited for the Detroit Tigers to have a legitimate No. 1 in Eduardo Rodriguez ... The Boston Red Sox are worth a lot of money ... Firm: Michigan AG hopeful Matt DePerno fired over ‘padded,’ false billings ... Andrew Miller retires from baseball ... Donald Trump suing Hilary Clinton, DNC ... Ray Allen skipped jury duty, must pay $1,000 to charity ... New trailer for MLB Network's "Donnie Baseball" documentary ... Paralyzed man just wants a beer ... "Gangsta Night" at rural NY high school not met with positive reception ... Arkansas upset Gonzaga ... Italy lost to North Macedonia, will miss second straight World Cup ...
Family turns basement into a sports bar. [Boston Globe]
Richaun Holmes denied child abuse allegations in deleted tweets [Sacramento Bee]
Jorge Masvidal arrested after attacking Colby Covington. [TMZ]
‘The Godfather’ restoration team on how they made Francis Ford Coppola’s classic film trilogy look so gorgeous [Uproxx]
What Karl-Anthony Towns overcame in his return to basketball: 'I couldn't fix it' [ESPN]
Biggest winners and losers in NFL announcer musical chairs [The Big Lead]
Some more outstanding work from Mike Camerlengo.
Laura Rutledge learns the language of the youths.
Shoe free agent Zach LaVine signs with New Balance.
A trailer for Netflix's Along For The Ride.
Kendrick Lamar -- "Compton"