Roundup: The Dodgers Are Headed to the World Series; RIP Sid Hartman; Adele Is Hosting 'Saturday Night Live'
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 19, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
The Dodgers are headed to the World Series ... A fast-moving Colorado wildfire is still raging ... Legendary Minneapolis Star-Tribune sports columnist Sid Hartman died at 100 ... Veteran reporters refused to put their names on New York Post's Hunter Biden story ... A cruise ship rescued 24 people off Florida coast ... COVID-19 cases continue to climb in almost every state ... The latest 2020 election battleground polls ... Nancy Pelosi gives White House 48 hours to make stimulus deal ... Democratic Senate candidates have a massive fundraising advantage over Republican rivals ... China's economy is growing while the rest of the world struggles ... China also has the world's biggest box office in 2020 ... "Honest Thief" beat "Tenet" at the box office in the U.S. this weekend ... Billie Eilish has new music on the way ... Adele will host "Saturday Night Live" this week ... Aaron Rodgers and the Packers got smoked by Tampa Bay ... The 49ers got a much-needed win over the Rams ... Tua Tagovailoa finally got some game action ... Rob Gronkowski has been playing hurt ...
NFL Week 6 takeaways [Sports Illustrated]
The crazy world of niche sports among Ivy League-obsessed parents [The Atlantic]
The Browns have a Baker Mayfield problem and it's not getting better [The Ringer]
Alexey Navalny has the proof of his poisoning [The New Yorker]
The Steelers' Super Bowl hopes hinge on Big Ben's health [The Big Lead]
Probably the photo of 2020:
Marcus Maye had an absolutely absurd interception on Sunday:
The Braves blew a 3-1 lead in the NLCS and Atlanta is in pain. OutKast should help the healing:
Sticking with the Atlanta theme, The Black Crowes are from Marietta, so here's "Jealous Again":