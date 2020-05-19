Roundup: Bartolo Colon Wants to Play; Donald Trump Self-Medicating; Vaccine Hopes Buoyed
By Kyle Koster | May 19 2020
Mike Pompeo says he didn't know fired IG was investigating him ... Signs of hope for USC football fans ... Mixed feelings about getting kids hooked on podcasts ... Michael Phelps on the importance of mental health ... Five-star Michigan QB recruit transferring to IMG Academy ... Imagined grudges were one of Michael Jordan's super powers ... Diving into the time-on-screen stats for Saturday Night Live ... Markets jump on vaccine hopes ... Russian doctors seem to keep falling out of windows ... NFL expanding the Rooney Rule ... Jonah Hill is a prolific on-screen cusser ... Bartolo Colon eyeing a return ... Ken Osmond, who played Eddie Haskell, dies at 76 ... Disney streaming chief headed to TikTok ... Big 3 cancels its season ... The funfetti cereal is a crime against humanity ... Happy anniversary to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan ... Ben Roethlisberger shaved ...
Is this Major League Baseball season worth all the trouble? [NBC Sports]
Five worst teams to play in a Super Bowl. [Fansided]
As always, please consult a doctor before taking any off-label medication. [New York Times]
Jay Mariotti made some explosive claims in his latest column. [Barrett Sports Media]
Ryan Seacrest did not have a stroke on American Idol. [USA Today]
Emotional and stirring moment here.
Things are going great.
Brain is a bit broken but ... is this Sesame Street song good?