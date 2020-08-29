Roundup: Chadwick Boseman Dead at 43; Alabama Has a COVID-19 Outbreak; Steve Cohen in Talks to Buy Mets
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 29 2020
Chadwick Boseman died at 43 on Friday after a lengthy battle with colon cancer ... An estimated 50,000 people participated in Friday's March on Washington ... The death toll from Hurricane Laura has risen to 14 ... Coca-Cola is offering buyouts to nearly 4,000 workers ... Facebook says it should have taken down Kenosha Guard page ... Secret service members have been getting COVID-19 after Trump appearances ... A new wave of layoffs is hitting the country ... Hedge fund manager Steve Cohen is in exclusive talks to buy the New York Mets ... The University of Alabama now has 1,000 COVID-19 cases ... "New Mutants" did well on opening night ... LeBron James and others sought advice from Barack Obama on NBA strike ... Bella Thorne has some people angry ... Dwyane Wade was emotional as he dropped his son off at prep school ... Victoria Justice misses Coachella ... Here's how to register in each city the NBA is opening polling locations ... Saints owner Gayle Benson has tested positive for COVID-19 ...
