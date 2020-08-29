The Sports World Mourns the Death of Chadwick Boseman
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 29 2020
The world was shocked by the death of actor Chadwick Boseman Friday evening. Boseman, who was best known for playing Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Many from the sports world took to Twitter to mourn his passing.
Here are some of the many tweets that poured in:
Boseman wasn't just an icon for playing a superhero, during his career he consistently turned in excellent, nuanced performances. He was particularly stellar as Jackie Robinson in 42, Thurgood Marshall in Marshall, James Brown in Get on Up and Stormin' Norman Holloway in Da 5 Bloods.
He was an immense talent on the screen and by all accounts, a wonderful human being off of it. A bright light has been extinguished and many are feeling the pain tonight.