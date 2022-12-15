Roundup: Carlos Correa's Deal is For How Long; How Free is Speech; WaPo to Cut Jobs
Won't it be great to stop hearing about inflation ... Iowa looking to fix its offense by taking in all of Michigan's old players ... Carlos Correa secures baseball's latest insane contract ... Twitter’s risky plan to save its ads business ... Not a very tight clubhouse over in Russia ... When you are fiercely committed to free speech ... U.S. citizen freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap ... ESPN again partnering with Cinemark to show College Football Playoff in theaters ... Florida manatees facing starvation fed through program ... NBA superfan Clipper Darrell knocked out by arena security ... Washington Post to cut more jobs ... Henry Cavill is done playing Superman ... Gunna to be released after pleading guilty ...
UVA shooting survivor speaking out 'for my brothers I lost'. [ABC News]
Deadly tornadoes strike New Orleans. [Fox News]
Chris Mad Dog Russo weighs in on Tom Brady's sex life. [The Big Lead]
A note from Grant Wahl's wife. [Grant Wahl's SubStack]
Scream 6 is coming. And they say Hollywood doesn't have any new ideas.
Some of the best chemistry on display anywhere on television.
MILF Manor? Take all our money.
Ty Lue was not expecting this.
Brand New — Jude Law and a Semester Abroad