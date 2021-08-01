Roundup: Bray Wyatt Out at WWE; Coach Rasheed Wallace; Snoop Dogg's Sports Commentary
COVID-19 surges around the globe, Asia particularly hard-hit ... What to make of the concerning new CDC study ... MLB Trade Deadline winners and losers ... Elaine Thompson-Herah is fast as lightning ... Would be shocking to see Chris Paul get $90 million ... Novak Djokovic's emotions got the better of him ... Kanye West holding second listening event ... Bray Wyatt released by WWE ... Brutal injury news for Tampa Bay's Tyler Glasnow ... The Memphis Tigers' coaching staff has shades of the 2004 Detroit Pistons ... Tim Tebow is certifiably jacked ... More than half of people using medical cannabis for pain experience withdrawal symptoms ... Bobby Portis declining player option ... Kevin Durant becomes the USA's all-time leading Olympic scorer ... Xander Schauffele wins golf gold ...
If you want the good stuff, you need to go directly to the shipwrecked source. [Mental Floss]
Sublime was sublime. [The Ringer]
How the San Francisco Giants got their man in Kris Bryant. [The Athletic]
An argument for Russell Westbrook further unlocking Anthony Davis. [Silver Scree & Roll]
Snoop Dogg is the future of sports commentary.
Fly by Jupiter without leaving your couch.
Spider-Man night at the ballpark.
Brand New — Jesus Christ