Roundup: Biden Beats Trump in the Ratings; U.S. COVID Cases Rise; Lily Collins Opens Up on 'Emily in Paris'
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 17, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Joe Biden's town hall beat Donald Trump's in the ratings ... The U.S. surpassed 64,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time since July ... Trump OKs California wildfire relief ... Ex-GOP lawmaker charged with assaulting poll worker ... The U.S. budget gap tripled in 2020 ... The Supreme Court will decide whether the census can exclude undocumented immigrants ... GOP senator David Perdue repeatedly mispronounced Kamala Harris' name ... More stock market volatility is likely ... Michigan banned the open carry of firearms at polling places ... Diddy launched a new political party and endorsed Biden ... "Star Trek: Discovery" was renewed for a fourth season ... Lily Collins opened up about her popular Netflix show "Emily in Paris" ... Gary Payton says he's ready to coach in the NBA ... The Astros are looking like the 2004 Red Sox ... The Dodgers stayed alive in the NLCS ... Joe Thornton signed with the Maple Leafs ... The SEC had to shuffle its schedule after a few postponements ...
Three SEC schools have been fined for not following COVID-19 protocols [Sports Illustrated]
Inside the mind of an anti-vaxxer [The Atlantic]
Baker Mayfield and the Browns are about to get their biggest test [Yahoo Sports]
The great coronavirus divide [The New Yorker]
The NFL needs to immediately add several weeks to the 2020 season [The Big Lead]
The everything Aaron Sorkin ranking [The Ringer]
Slow-playing an amazing, home run stealing catch is one hell of a flex:
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon making fun of each other for charity:
Some Van Halen to get you going on a Saturday:
And while we're at it, here's some Van Hagar too: