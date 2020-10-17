Roundup: Biden Beats Trump in the Ratings; U.S. COVID Cases Rise; Lily Collins Opens Up on 'Emily in Paris'

View this post on Instagram

Matt and I have joined forces with @omaze to offer you the chance to come and hang out with us in Hollywood (once it’s safe to travel) and help @easterncongo & @water provide resources and support to communities in need. Enter now at omaze.com/la (link in bio) Over 10 years ago, Whitney Williams and I founded the @easterncongo Initiative to help support people in the region. After enduring a generation of armed conflict (and the recent struggles that the entire world has faced during this global pandemic), the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s brilliance, creativity and determination shows the rest of us what's possible.