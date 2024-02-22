Roundup: Beyoncé's New Single Debuts at No. 1 on Country Chart; Dune 2 Reviews Out; BuzzFeed Sells Complex
By Liam McKeone
Beyoncé's new single "Texas Hold 'Em" debuts at No. 1 on Billboard country chart ... Biden administration approves over $1 billion in student loan debt forgiveness ... BuzzFeed sells Complex for $108 million ... Arsenal falls to Porto in first leg of Champions League last 16 ... Colorado man dies after pet Gila monster bite ... Elden Ring announces Shadow of the Erdtree DLC ... Actor Ewen MacIntosh dies at 50 ... Indicted ex-FBI informant told investigators he got Hunter Biden dirt from Russian intelligence officials ... AI-generated explicit video of podcast host Bobbi Althoff trends on X despite violating platform rules ... Speaking of, Elon Musk visited the White House in September ... Bidens’ dog, Commander, bit Secret Service personnel in at least 24 incidents ... Republican dysfunction drives a wave of House retirements ... Amazon is sunsetting FreeVee ...
‘Dune: Part Two’ Review: Timothée Chalamet Grows Up — and So Do the Sandworms — in Denis Villeneuve’s Epic Follow-Up [Variety]
The Wild West of NBA Jump Balls [The Ringer]
Charles Barkley Teases Shaq in Uncensored Behind-the-Scenes 'Inside the NBA' Clip [The Big Lead]
How Noah Kahan Went from Vermont to TikTok to the Grammys [New Yorker]
The biggest spring questions for college football's top 25 teams [ESPN]
The trailer for the Borderlands movie is out.
Another Mike Camerlengo banger.
You may ask why. We ask: why not?
Paul Pierce with the All The Smoke guys will be entertaining if anything.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise-- "Devil Like Me"