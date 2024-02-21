Charles Barkley Teases Shaq in Uncensored Behind-the-Scenes 'Inside the NBA' Clip
By Liam McKeone
Inside The NBA was on site for NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis last week. While they probably enjoyed the quality of basketball as little as everybody else, that did not stop them from engaging in their usual shenanigans. It will come to the surprise of nobody that what we see on-camera is merely the tip of the iceberg, especially in regards to how Charles Barkley and Shaq interact.
How do we know this? Well, last night, a five-minute behind-the-scenes clip of Inside The NBA from last weekend ended up on Twitter. (There was apparently a live feed on the TNT app.) It is incredible content and worth every second of your time if you enjoy the camaraderie the crew brings to the table for their shows. If anything you should watch because the entire clip is Barkley teasing Shaq for getting mad that his Orlando Magic jersey retirement ceremony was not shown on national television and instead was relegated to NBA TV. There are a few great one-liners in there, too. And yes, it's NSFW.
So it turns out that, yes, Chuck and Shaq act exactly the same off-camera. Again, not a surprise, but comforting in a way.
Anyway, tremendous stuff. It is remarkably on-brand that the entire sequence was sparked by Shaq complaining about a perceived slight concerning his jersey retirement and Barkley making fun of him about it in front of the whole team.
And this is further proof that if the NBA really wanted to revolutionize the alternate feed concept in sports they should have these guys do studio coverage and then let them talk over the game broadcast uncensored. No play-by-play or anything, just the flow of curses and complaints and jabs at each other. Many people would watch.
This probably isn't what Turner was hoping would come out of this experiment, but man, what a clip.