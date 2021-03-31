Roundup: Action Bronson Getting Ripped; Ghislaine Maxwell Charged; Major Biden in Hot Water Again
Former Parler CEO Dan Boningo says he owns no shares of the company, got hustled by Rebekah Mercer... Ghislaine Maxwell charged in federal court for sex trafficking of a minor... Major Biden bit someone again... Littlehampton Harbor going through its own Suez Canal debacle... 'Game of Thrones' play in the works for the Broadway stage... Addison Rae dealing with 'Tonight Show' backlash... A'ja Wilson launches her own luxury candle line... Wally Backman-Sandy Alderson feud remains ongoing... ESPN broadcast assignments for Opening Day... Miguel Cotto vs. Juan Manuel Marquez apparently in the works... Michael Strahan got a makeover... Michael Rapoport defamation lawsuit against Barstool Sports dismissed by judge... 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Jen Shah charged with fraud... An inquiry was opened into Matt Gaetz and his possible sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl...
Police catch mafia fugitive because of his Italian cooking videos on YouTube [Washington Post]
The Last Time the Suez Canal Was Blocked a Utopian Communist Micronation Was Formed at Sea [VICE]
Celebrating Passover With Amar'e Stoudemire [GQ]
Action Bronson, Eater by Trade, Finds a New Craving: Fitness [New York Times]
Eliza Carpenter, the Black Jockey Who Made Horse Racing History [Mental Floss]
