Michael Strahan Provides Update on His Teeth
By The Big Lead
Mar 30, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT
It's been hard to turn on a television at any point during the past 12 years and not stumble across Michael Strahan's gap-toothed smile. Now viewers will have to get acquainted with a slightly different take on the classic grin as Strahan revealed his new look Tuesday afternoon via a Twitter video.
It shows him getting some sort of work done to close the distance between his front incisors, the end product being a more traditional formation. And you know what? Good for him for doing what he wants because it doesn't matter what others want.
Strahan looked a lot better than the replacement player before the transformation and looks way better than the replacement player after it. So in a way, nothing's changed.