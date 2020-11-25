Roundup: 2021 Grammy Nominations; Joe Biden Announces More Cabinet Selections; 'Chappelle Show' Off Netflix
By Liam McKeone | Nov 25, 2020, 8:02 AM EST
Here are the 2021 Grammy nominations... OANN has been banned from using YouTube videos for a week... Andrew Cuomo reverses course on Thanksgiving plans... Trump and Randy Quaid latest unlikely couple to hit the viral wave... David Dinkins, New York's first black mayor, passes away at 93... 'Ready Player 2', sequel to 'Ready Player One', is now out... Charlie Morton signs with the Braves... 'Chapelle Show' removed from Netflix at the man himself's request... Boston Globe apologizes for assuming people don't want to see Trump literally dragged from the White House... Purdue Pharma pleads guilty in criminal case... Showtime picks up new comedy show by Jemele Hill and Gabrielle Union... The Verge really hates these Mandalorian cookies... Pete Davidson to lead table read of 'It's A Wonderful Life'
Inside the Great NBA Bubble Experiment, by Taylor Rooks [GQ]
Megan Thee Stallion Doesn’t Exist to Meet Your Expectations [Ringer]
Koshien: Japan’s Field of Dreams is About Something Bigger Than Baseball [Fansided]
15 Moving Facts About Planes, Trains and Automobiles [Mental Floss]
Laura Rutledge on Parenting During a Pandemic, Hosting 'NFL Live' and Missing SEC Tailgates [The Big Lead]
Social-distanced Turkey Bowl time, baby.
Exciting for those in the know.
Yeah... No. No I wouldn't.
The American scores for Barcelona. That sound you hear in the distance is the deep pain of USMNT fans.
Let's get into the spirit, shall we?