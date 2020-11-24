Laura Rutledge on Parenting During a Pandemic, Hosting 'NFL Live' and Missing SEC Tailgates

Hey @SEC fans - show us those epic Homegate setups! Post your photos/vids with @Johnsonville + #SECHomegateProContest and you could win $10K, join Johnsonville on its '21 tailgate tour & tix to a SEC Champ game. Official rules at https://t.co/gSPD5W3nrM #sponsored pic.twitter.com/YO35AuJ3JS