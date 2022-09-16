Roundup: Roger Federer Retires; Justin Herbert Injured; Jamal Adams Out For Season
Roger Federer announced his retirement ... Republicans try to sidestep abortion issue ... Rail strike averted with temporary deal ... Stocks dropped again on Thursday ... China's support for Russia's war looks shakier ... Doctors brace for impact of Indiana's abortion ban ... Mortgage rates are at their highest since 2008 ... Kesha explained her Foo Fighters connection ... CNN overhauled its morning show ... Blake Lively is pregnant ... SNL adds four featured players to Season 48 cast ... "Blade Runner 2049" sequel series ordered at Amazon ... Sandy Alderson stepping down as Mets president ... Justin Herbert was injured but should be OK ... England releases pre-World Cup roster ... Amazon's first Thursday Night Football broadcast had some issues ... Jamal Adams out for the season ...
Roger Federer's retirement announcement.
This video is amazing.
My God, it's the perfect video for the Internet.
Do better, NFL.
ELO -- "Evil Woman"