Amazon's First Thursday Night Football Broadcast Had Issues With Audio and Video
Amazon Prime's first Thursday Night Football broadcast did not go off without a hitch for some viewers. Audio and video were out of sync on the main feed for many people, including this author. It wasn't notable between plays, but during live action Al Michaels' call was a full second ahead of the action on the field, or worse.
Pausing and hitting play again fixed my audio issues, but people were also complaining about the volume of Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and the crowd.
The video did not receive rave reviews either.
Update: Here's what it looks like for some people.
So aside from the audio and video, Amazon's broadcast is off to a great start.