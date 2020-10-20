Roddy White Advises Trevor Lawrence to Return to Clemson if Jets Get No. 1 Pick
By Brian Giuffra | Oct 20, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT
Roddy White, the former five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver with the Falcons, has an in at Clemson. Tigers' offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is White's cousin. So what advice would White pass on to Elliott to pass on to Trevor Lawrence if the Jets have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft?
Stay in school.
White, who recently partnered with Topgolf to promote their new Angry Birds game, spoke with The Big Lead on a variety of topics, including whether the Falcons should tank for Trevor Lawrence. After saying he thought it was a pointless endeavor because Atlanta already has one win and the Jets will go 0-16 in his eyes, White then said he would tell Lawrence to avoid the Jets at all costs. Here's the full answer.
Have to say, you can't argue with White's reasoning. The Jets have failed to develop the careers of many highly-drafted quarterbacks, most notably and recently Mark Sanchez, Geno Smith and Christian Hackenberg. Sam Darnold, the No. 3 pick in the 2018 draft, has regressed in the last two seasons with the Jets, though that has a lot to do with Adam Gase's failures as a coach. He could still turn out to be a great NFL QB, though it seems it won't be with the Jets.
Lawrence has been hailed as the next can't-miss quarterback, à la Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck, since high school. A prototypical pocket passer with the size (6-6, 220 pounds), passing accuracy, mobility and mind every team covets, he's the top Heisman contender this year and already led Clemson to a national championship as a true freshman. He is the consensus No. 1 prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft and has already said this is his last season in college, which makes sense because he will almost assuredly be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft.
Unless he comes back to college, which White would advocate if the Jets have the No. 1 pick. That certainly seems likely given how inept their offense has been this year (32nd in the NFL in virtually every important offensive category) and how little star power the Jets have on either side of the ball. That's not exactly a ringing endorsement for Lawrence to want to join the Jets, but with a new coach and new players being brought in, things could change a lot moving forward.
