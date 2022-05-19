Robert Kraft, Julian Edelman Believe in Tom Brady's Broadcasting Potential
Tom Brady's next step will somehow be his most lucrative yet as the sports media world was shocked to learn the future Hall of Famer would be joining Fox Sports when he hangs up the cleats. When the quarterback eventually retires he will have a $375 million contract waiting for him. Brady's primary duties will be as the network's lead NFL analyst, meaning we will not go a football Sunday without Brady involved for quite some time yet. He'll also be working with Fox in their client-facing and promotional initiatives. He's fully on-board. Once he's officially done with playing, that is.
Nobody is sure how Brady will do in the booth. He's appeared on the ManningCast and has accumulated more media appearances than one can count over his decades of football. But the booth is a different game. It's fast-paced and high-pressure-- which Brady is obviously used to, but not in the medium he's planning to jump into and likely without the prep normally afforded to new broadcasters in his position.
Those who know Brady best are, of course, confident that the all-time great will be able to reach greatness in anything he sets his mind to. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, attending the 15th annual Sports Business Journal Awards in New York City on Wednesday night, spoke to The Big Lead about Brady's move to media.
"Well, I think whatever he decides to make his mind up to he wants to do, he'll do it well. He's
one of the most talented people I've ever met in my life and he's flexible and he knows how to adjust to any situation. He's a true winner," said Kraft, shortly before receiving SBJ's 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.
Longtime Patriots teammate and confidant Julian Edelman is of a similar mindset. The former Super Bowl MVP told The Big Lead on the red carpet at the SBJ Awards that Fox will definitely be getting what they're paying for.
"Holy schnikes," said Edelman when asked what his reaction to the news was. "I like it. I mean, I think it's great for people in our line of work, right? He just raised the ceiling. But that's what you get when you get Tom Brady. You're not just getting the greatest football player of all time. You're getting a guy that is all about pop culture. I mean, look at his social. He's going to bring so many eyeballs to Fox. So I think it's a great move for them and I'm excited to see what his personality is going to be."
For now, all we can do is speculate. But as Kraft and Edelman expressed, this is Tom Brady we're talking about. He always reaches the mountaintop eventually. Betting against him has always been a bad idea.