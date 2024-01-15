Robert Griffin III's Plan to Fix the Dallas Cowboys? Deion Sanders.
By Kyle Koster
The Dallas Cowboys got destroyed by the Green Bay Packers on Sunday as yet another year has come and gone without America's Team advancing meaningfully deep into the NFL playoffs. A 48-32 trouncing that actually felt more like a four-touchdown difference if we're all be real was a big ol' green flag waving for sports pundits everywhere to start their engine and rev up the most clickable content. Robert Griffin III, fresh off lobbying for the league to postpone the Kansas City-Miami game because it was too cold, wasted no time authoring what will be the funniest avenue for discussion.
That Jerry Jones and the other power brokers in Big D should fire Mike McCarthy and hire ... Deion Sanders.
It's alright. Hell, I think you're supposed to laugh. That's perfectly okay as long as you're engaging with the content. Because when Griffin goes about the business of listing all the reasons why a dude who went 1-8 in the Pac 12 would be just perfect for the most highly scrutinized and thankless jobs in all of professional sports and gets to the part about Deion bringing his son Shadeur Sanders as the next quarterback of the future.
How? How is he going to do that? Well, don't worry about the details just trust it'll get done. And there are absolutely no question marks surrounding the younger Sanders' ability to step up and match the production of Dak Prescott.
Credit where it's due. It was only a matter of time until someone put this into the universe with sincerity. Someone had to do it and Griffin had his recording equipment all ready to go and capitalized on the moment. Respect. It's absolutely insane but respect nonetheless.