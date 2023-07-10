Rob Manfred Couldn't Understand Why MLB Draft Crowd Was Booing Him
Manfred was booed into oblivion by fans in Seattle.
Day 2 of the 2023 MLB Draft wrapped up on Monday as teams put the finishing touches on their first 10-rounds of picks. But Day 1 was where all the big action happened, and that included commissioner Rob Manfred being booed mercilessly by the crowd in Seattle. In what was a bizarre scene, Manfred was clearly shaken by the hostile crowd and almost seemed confused as to why anyone would boo him.
This was what happened when Manfred stepped to the podium to announce the Houston Astros' pick, which was the last one he'd announce.
Manfred was booed mercilessly all night but that was as bad as it got. Some in the crowd were probably also booing the Astros, who are a division rival of the Mariners but, let's be real, most of that was for the worst commissioner in professional sports.
The fact that Manfred looks so confused and flustered by being booed is hilarious. It shows just how insulated he is from the actual feelings of fans. He's been a horrid commissioner since the day he stepped into the job, and the way he has worked overtime to shepherded the A's out of Oakland and to Las Vegas, rewarding John Fisher for being an awful owner, has been the final straw for many.
We've written about how awful Manfred is multiple times. He deserves to be booed in every public setting. Don't let him hide behind the owners he represents. Let him know how terrible he really is.