Here's The 'Ridiculousness' Cast
If you've turned on MTV any time in the last decade, chances are very good you've stumbled upon Ridiculousness. Rob Dyrdek's hit show has been running for 11 years now and occupies a good chunk of MTV's daytime programming.
Who makes up the cast of the long-running show?
Ridiculousness Cast
The central cast member is the man who made it all happen, Rob Dyrdek. His co-hosts are Chanel West Coast and Sterling Brim. The trio makes up the foundation of the show and are the only three to consistently appear. They'll occasionally have celebrities on and things of that nature, but if you want to know about the cast of Ridiculousness, look to those three.