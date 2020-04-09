Rex Ryan and Geno Smith Still Have Beef
By Kyle Koster | Apr 09 2020
Rex Ryan's current job is to go on television and use his unique personality to create entertainment. And he's quite good at it because the scales are tipped in favor of those who don't have much of a filter between brain and mouth. Creating buzz, though, means courting controversy or, at the very least, ruffling some feathers.
Fresh off calling Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper a "turd" and then apologizing for it, Ryan got sucked into the stinky argument that is Tom Brady or Bill Belichick on Wednesday's First Take. The former Jets coach, siding with the greatest quarterback of all time, used the opportunity to throw one of his former players under the bus.
“Let’s give him somebody else, let’s give him Geno Smith, let’s give him whoever, and let’s see how many Super Bowls he would have won," Ryan said. "We saw the answer was zero in Cleveland.”
Smith and Ryan combined for a 12-20 record working together with the New York Jets, which isn't great. Still, there's something to be said about letting sleeping dogs lie and not veering off course to hit one just to prove a point.
Smith obviously did not appreciate the hypothetical.
A few things here. Calling someone a "snake" is a timeless, above-replacement-level insult. Real vivid stuff right there. A level-headed person can see Ryan has a solid point here. The New England Patriots would not have been as successful with Smith under center. At the same time, the Jets would likely have had more success had Belichick been giving two decades to build something out in New Jersey.
This isn't exactly the most offensive or mean-spirited comment but Ryan's track record makes it very hard to give him the benefit of the doubt that it was all harmless.
Just playing the odds, it won't be long until he rips another current and ex-player and ends up in the blogs. In that way, the normalcy is almost comforting.