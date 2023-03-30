Red Sox Fan Chugs Out of Boot on Opening Day
Boston Red Sox fans were raring to go on a very chilly Thursday as the team kicked off its 2023 MLB season by hosting the Baltimore Orioles. Corey Kluber got the nod as the starter for a home team and almost immediately fell apart, leaving the Sox in a hole and the fans grasping for something resembling optimism.
Who knows if they found that, but one man earned the admiration of the bleacher creature crowd by chugging his beverage out of his boot.
That's really the only response to watching the Red Sox get smacked around by the AL East's perennial cellar dweller. Perhaps this fan was merely inspired by Adley Rutschman's unusual use of his cleat to (unintentionally) bash Christian Arroyo in the head.
Baseball is back, baby!